 ZF Aftermarket Releases 200+ TRW Chassis Parts
ZF Aftermarket Releases 200+ TRW Chassis Parts

This new parts release expands TRW chassis coverage to more than 126.2 million additional vehicles in operation.
ZF Aftermarket announced it is actively expanding its TRW chassis product portfolio in 2022, adding more than 200 new products in the first half of the year. The new offerings make TRW chassis parts available to more than 126.2 million additional vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

The 203 new chassis SKUs include control arms, ball joint stabilizers, tie rods and related products. They cover a broad range of passenger car and SUV vehicles including popular Audi, Cadillac, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and other models, expanding TRW’s product offerings as a leading chassis aftermarket supplier. 

Continuing its steady expansion across all product categories, TRW has introduced a total of 320 new chassis, braking, steering and other parts for the U.S. and Canada in 2022, extending coverage to approximately 136 million additional vehicles overall, ZF says.

“As a leading aftermarket supplier, we’re proud of TRW’s reputation for high quality parts, and we look forward to introducing more OE-quality chassis components in the second half of 2022 and beyond,” said Mark Cali, head of Independent Aftermarket, USC at ZF Aftermarket. “By expanding the TRW chassis portfolio, we are ensuring that more vehicle owners and technicians are able to get the highest quality parts for their vehicles. And we plan to continue introducing more new chassis components, along with braking and steering parts, well into the future.”

