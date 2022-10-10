PRT Launches 46 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies 

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
The new items represents more than 6 Million vehicles in new coverage.
PRT is continuously expanding the portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American Aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups. The launches include important models on the national scenario such as BMW 5 Series, Jeep Renegade, Subaru Forester, in addition to brand new applications such as the RAM Promaster 1500 2020, among others.
PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers. “These new products comes to expand our coverage to the North American Aftermarket, as an OEM supplier PRT is always offering best solutions with the same quality from the OE Market. All new items are in stock and ready to ship! ”, explains Bruno Bello, Director of Category and Marketing at PRT.