PRT Launches 46 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies 

PRT is continuously expanding the portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American Aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups. The launches include important models on the national scenario such as BMW 5 Series, Jeep Renegade, Subaru Forester, in addition to brand new applications such as the RAM Promaster 1500 2020, among others.

