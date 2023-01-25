 New Master Series HL1000 and PL 500 from NEBO Lights

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Tools & Products

New Master Series HL1000 and PL 500 from NEBO Lights

The HL1000 Headlamp and Task Light provide up to 1,000 lumens of bright light and various hands-free lighting option.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Combining rugged construction, increased reliability and consistently bright LEDs, the Master Series provides tough lights for tough jobs at the worksite or a home project.

Related Articles

A big factor in making the Master Series an optimum lighting tool is its Optimized Power Curve, which efficiently utilizes battery power to provide a steadier and more consistent light beam.

That includes a new pair of lights for use in smaller spaces and even in situations that may require a “hands-free” source of illumination.

The HL1000 Headlamp and Task Light provide up to 1,000 lumens of brilliant, bright light and various hands-free lighting options. The HL1000 features five light modes, ranging from a 1,000-lumen turbo mode for 30 seconds of light reaching up to 138 meters and a 500-lumen Strobe mode. Rugged and rechargeable, it can be worn using an adjustable head strap, is 180-degree tilt adjustable and has a powerful magnetic base and detachable mount. The HL1000 is also waterproof and impact resistant.

Then there is the PL500, a powerful, pocket-sized 500-lumen penlight. It boasts five light modes, including a turbo mode that provides a 30-second blast of light with a 70-meter reach, along with a strobe setting. The PL500 is USB-C rechargeable and features a magnetic mode select dial, a 4x adjustable zoom, and a pocket clip for easy access. It is waterproof and impact-resistant, with a powerful magnetic base for hands-free use.

For more information: nebo.acgbrands.com.

You May Also Like

Tools & Products

ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool

The VT67 tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, has announced that the VT67 TPMS Diagnostic and Tire Management Tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor. 

“Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for TPMS projects is now part of every major TPMS player in the world, including OEMs,” Bruno Rousseau, global TPMS manager said. “ATEQ has decided very early on to spend massively on R&D for this new standard. ATEQ has always been committed to making its TPMS tools as universal as possible, and this is the case again with BLE technology, which will join our already extensive wireless capabilities with LF, RF 433/315, Wiﬁ, NFC, RFID and Bluetooth.” 

Read Full Article

More Tools & Products Posts
Snap-on Lights The Way

Snap-on lights provide techs illuminaton in dark spaces.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs

Designed for tough jobs, the Neck Light is IP54 rated, chemical and impact resistant.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Ingersoll HD Air Hammer Maximizes Performance

The 135MAX HD Air Hammer makes quick work of tough tasks including exhaust and front-end jobs and cutting stubborn bolts.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a multi-function push-button switch, which permits one-handed operation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty

The ZEUS+ simplifies and improves workflow by providing maximum functionality in a single diagnostic platform.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex

This kit includes double-insulated diagonal cutting, needle nose, slip joint, crimping and water pump pliers, and more.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.

The light’s weighted base also includes magnets for attaching to metal surfaces for hands-free lighting.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set

The 5″ tools provide the leverage you need and still fit in your pocket.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff