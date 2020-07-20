Launch Tech X-431 Throttle Diagnostic Tool

The X-431 Throttle from Launch Tech USA is a high-end comprehensive diagnostic tool with charging base that runs on Android 7.1 system, supports dual 5GHZ WIFI communication, has a wide coverage of models, strong diagnostic capabilities, accurate detection data and other characteristics.
It features an upgraded camera, wide coverage of vehicle models, strong diagnostic functions, accurate diagnostic data, comprehensive diagnostic reports, remote diagnostic reports, datastream playback displays I/M Readiness Status and more.
The tablet has a protection level of IP65.
For more information, visit launchtechusa.com.