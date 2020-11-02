Connect with us

LBM Autoparts Offers BMW Front Differential Repair Kit

The repair kit is for repair kit for the BMW front differential used in 2004-later X-drive models.
LBM Autoparts has introduced a repair kit for the BMW front differential used in 2004-later X-drive models. These BMW X-Drive models have a common problem with noise issues, and the complete unit is costly. Therefore LMB decided to develop a repair kit with all the parts needed to rebuild the differential properly, said the company.

The kit is available in LBM’s online store and on eBay with p/n FDKBMWFRONTDIFF.

The kit contains 4 bearings, 3 seals, 2 o-rings, 1 nut, 1 collapsible spacer, and 1 Liquid gasket tube.

For more, visit www.lbmautoparts.com.

