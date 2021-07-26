 Lock Technology Offers Shockit Crows Foot & Line Wrench Sets -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Lock Technology Offers Shockit Crows Foot & Line Wrench Sets

on

Cal-Van Tools Offers XL Clip Lifter Set

on

Rislone Releases Improved Hy-per Cool Super Coolant

on

CTEK Launches Portable Battery Charger With Adaptive Boost
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints Video
play

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System Video
play

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
10 Timing Belt Tips

Underhood: 10 Timing Belt Tips
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Lock Technology Offers Shockit Crows Foot & Line Wrench Sets

Shockit Crows Foot and Line Wrenches offer access to buried fasteners.
Advertisement
 

on

When a tech has no access for a wrench or ratchet during fastener removal, he reaches for his last-chance crows foot or line wrench. When a crows foot or line wrench won’t work, he often wastes precious time removing engine accessories, motor mounts and exhaust system components to get the job done. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
LT1900 shown

LT1900 series Shockit Crows Foot and Line Wrench Sets offer a new method for fastener access and removal. Air hammer-powered offset self-centering punches connected to interlocking Shockit Crows Foot and Line Wrenches offer almost unlimited access to buried fastener work applications. Shockit Crows Foot and Line Wrenches work without extensions, wrenches or ratchets. 

LT1900-3/4 in use with LT1910P

Air hammer force is delivered with offset non-turning 8mm radius tip punches directly to interlocking designed Shockit Crows Foot and Line Wrenches. Shockit Crows Foot and Line Wrenches are designed with 30% more steel than regular crows feet and line wrenches and yet utilize a much slimmer profile for greater fastener access. Lock Technology says its testing revealed that air hammer hyper-sonic vibration, not air-hammer force, is what makes these crows foot and line wrenches so effective. Low air hammer power settings were more than sufficient to free the most difficult nut and bolt fasteners. 

LT1910PK Shockit Punch Kit

LT1900 series sets are available in SAE/metric heavy-duty industrial/hydraulic and heavy-duty automotive/hydraulic sizes. (LT1900 10-Piece SAE Shockit Crows Foot Set, LT1910 10-Piece Metric Shockit Crows Foot Set, LT1920 13-Piece SAE Shockit Line Wrench Set and LT1930 12-Piece Metric Line Wrench Set) 

LT1930 shown

A must have for removing difficult to access hydraulic fittings stacked together in hydraulic bank manifolds in heavy industry truck, tractor, lift truck, marine and aviation applications. 

Easily access steering, brake, AC and fuel system vehicle fittings. 

LT1930-17 in use with LT1910PS

Three, slotted non-turning offset 8mm radius tip punches are available in a kit (LT1910PK) and are also available separately in 5.5-in. (LT1910PS), 11-in. (LT1910P) and 22-in. (LT1910PL) lengths to access and remove the most difficult fasteners. LT1900 series sets must be used with Shockit Punches for maximum performance and warranty coverage. 

Patented unique design.  Made to precise German DIN standards for maximum grip. 

For more info: ltitools.com 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Resolution

Tools & Products: Continental Tool Supports Complete Tire Service

Tools & Products: Rotary Rolls Out New Leverless Pro Tire Changer

Tools & Products: KNIPEX Tools Introduces The TwinGrip Pliers

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician