 Kentucky Kicker Shockit Kits Remove Frozen Nuts and Bolts
Products

The tool utilizes hypersonic air hammer repetitive vibrations to free bolts and nuts without galling fastener threads.
on

Convert any 3/8-in., 1/2-in. or 3/4-in. drive socket into an air hammer-powered Shockit Socket with the LT1940 Series Kentucky Kicker Shockit Driver Kits from LTI Tools, which are available in three sizes: LT1940-3/8  3/8-in., LT1940-1/2  1/2-in. and LT1940-3/4  3/4-in.

The tool utilizes hypersonic air hammer repetitive vibrations to free bolts and nuts without galling fastener threads. Each LT1940 series Shockit Driver Kit includes a Short Throw Shockit Driver, Long Throw Shockit Driver, Drive Plug (which has a low-profile design for air hammer-powered punch applications in tight accessed spaces) and a Drive Plug Breaker Bar that allows for simultaneous breaker bar/ratchet and air hammer-powered punch operation. 

To operate, insert either the Drive Plug or Drive Plug Breaker Bar into the Short Throw or Long Throw Driver then insert into the socket that you will be using and place on the fastener you want to remove. Now insert one of three different length non-turning punches into your air hammer and insert the drive tip end of the punch into the indexed holes on the Shockit Driver and engage the air hammer to remove the fastener. Insert your breaker bar or ratchet into the Drive Plug Breaker Bar for even more power to remove fasteners.

L-R: LT1940-3/4 3/4-in. Shockit Driver Kit, in use with your ratchet or breaker bar and an air hammer-powered Shockit Punch, LI1910PK Shockit Punch Kit

Three slotted, non-turning offset 8mm radius tip punches are available in a kit (LT1910PK Shockit Punch Kit) and are also available separately in 5.5-in. (LT1910PS), 11-in. (LT1910P) and 22-in. (LT1910PL) lengths to access and remove the most difficult fasteners. LT1940 series kits must be used with Shockit Punches for maximum performance and warranty coverage. 

For more info: ltitools.com 

In this article:
