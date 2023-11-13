 NAPA strives to narrow the EV tech training gap via tooling

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

NAPA Strives to Narrow EV Tech Training Gap Via Tools

Recognizing that tooling is an issue in shops working on EVs, NAPA is introducing a full line of insulated hand tools.

Avatar
By David Sickels

EV sales are ramping up, with some estimates projecting electric vehicles representing as many as 40% of total passenger car sales by 2030. Shop owners around the country are taking note and are preparing their bays with all sorts of new equipment to service these vehicles, but it’s all for naught if their technicians aren’t trained to properly handle the task. Part of that training means understanding what tools are appropriate for ICE vehicles and which need to be used on EVs.

Related Articles

For Jake Sorensen, NAPA Auto Care technician, it’s simply a matter of safety.

“When you’re working on things like the suspension, steering work and other things like that, the tooling list is going to be the same as what any shop would already have. But, when we start working on inverters and motors and batteries, there’s a whole new line of tooling that we need to be safe and insulated,” Sorensen says. “Having the right safety equipment, the right tooling, and then, of course, technician training and knowledge, are the biggest parts of safety.”

Sorensen says that the NexDrive Powered by NAPA training program, which the company brought to the U.S. earlier this year, is a great place to start in getting technicians trained on best practices. Recognizing that tooling continues to be an issue in shops working on EVs, NAPA is also introducing Carlyle Insulated Hand Tools, which is the first full line of insulated hand tools available to EV technicians in the aftermarket, according to Susan Starnes, VP, emerging markets at NAPA.

“You’re going to find a lot of insulated tools out there, but are they really appropriate for the use? You really have to make sure that they’re rated to 1,000 volts,” Starnes says. “Occasionally, we’ll find pockets of some screwdrivers here and there, but we’re the only ones that currently have the whole line.”

Both Sorensen and Starnes addressed the evolving role of technicians in the context of EVs, emphasizing that understanding diagnostics and repair procedures is becoming increasingly crucial for technicians. As is the case with EVs, Starnes says ADAS calibrations will present a big learning curve for shops trying to get into that side of the business.

She noted that although EV and ADAS work are evolving separately in the marketplace, in some cases it could be advantageous for a shop to invest in both of these services.

“A lot of it really depends on the market you’re in. Obviously, with EVs, there are a lot of workshops that are saying, ‘This is coming. I see the opportunity. I could really gain some market share.’ A lot of people who have EVs also have an ICE vehicle, so they don’t want to go to two different workshops. So, you’ll get both when you get into that business too.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Legacy EV Wins Inaugural MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge 

The company was named as the winner at the Aftermarket Technology Conference on October 10, 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Legacy EV was declared the 2023 MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge winner during the Aftermarket Technology Conference on October 10, 2023.

Offering EV educational programs as well as EV parts and powertrains, Legacy EV has already trained nearly 500 technicians, partnered with several schools to utilize its curriculum for EV programming, and built a network of 43 Authorized Installers across the globe. Legacy EV has identified that 660,000 automotive technicians in the U.S. alone will need training in EV and has deployed immersive programs that include virtual training programs, in-person EV fundamentals bootcamp, collegiate EV automotive programs, and HV safety programs. 

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Study: EV Sales Growth Lags Behind Available Inventory

A Cloud Theroy study dives into EV market trends, Tesla’s dominance and the challenges facing automakers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Continental Battery Systems to Be Battery Supplier for Kubota

By aligning with Kubota, Continental said its battery systems business is solidified as a trusted battery provider.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EdgeEnergy Appoints New CEO

Shaun Shuler is the new CEO of the EV charging infrastructure solutions company.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Scania Now Producing Next-Level BEVs

Production will begin for trucks with R and S cabs with 400 or 450 kW of engine power.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Battery Chargers – Which One Do You Need?

Today’s technological wonders adapt to diverse battery types and needs. We help make sense of the choices.

By Eric Garbe
Diagnosing Electrical Problems With Your Multimeter

Transform your electrical diagnostics skill with these routine multimeter tests.

By Eric Garbe
Headlights and Visibility

Headlights evolve to meet safety and styling changes. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Recapturing That ‘Old Car’ Smell

No matter how old it was, or who it belonged to, every time you got inside an old VW Beetle, it had a unique smell.

By Eric Garbe