Making Sense of Today’s Electronic Vehicle Sensors

When it comes to sensors under the hood, even the smartest people in the room often admit they don’t know it all.

When Tomorrow’s Technician launched its Help Line we asked students and instructors to call with their questions about any components under the hood or under the car. In this episode of Automotive Student Intelligence, we answer the top questions students have about vehicle sensors with the help of technical and training experts from NGK, the Ignition Specialists and NTK, the Sensor Specialists.

Special thanks to Deanna Guthrie, Mike Oslizlo and Philip Austin from NGK/NTK for participating in this podcast, as well as all of our students and instructors who called in. if you have questions, call the Tomorrow’s Tech Help Line at 330-396-7321 and leave a message. This podcast episode is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.