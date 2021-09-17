 Milwaukee Adds New Deep Organizer to the PACKOUT System -
Tomorrows Technician

on

on

on

on

Milwaukee Adds New Deep Organizer to the PACKOUT System

The PACKOUT Deep Organizer features quick-adjust dividers and a depth of 5.5 in. to customize internal compartments.
Milwaukee continues to expand their popular PACKOUT Modular Storage System with the new PACKOUT Deep Organizer. This new organizer provides users with another versatile and durable solution for storing large fittings and accessories. 

Click Here to Read More
With a 50 lb. weight capacity, the PACKOUT Deep Organizer features quick-adjust dividers and a depth of 5.5 in. to customize internal compartments to fit users needs. To keep contents secure, the transparent lid seals the compartments to prevent contents from traveling during transport. The IP65 rated weather seal protects tools, accessories and jobsite materials from rain and debris. 

With the addition of the new PACKOUT Deep Organizer, the Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System now has over 35 solutions for users to choose from to fully customize their storage – making PACKOUT the most comprehensive modular storage system in the industry.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

