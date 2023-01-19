Industrial manufacturing, maintenance, and metalworking facilities of all sizes can afford to comfortably leave a legible mark and precisely clean tools with the new Ingersoll Rand 320PG Pencil Grinder and 140EP Engraving Pen. Both tools combine comfortable ergonomic design, long-lasting quality performance and affordability.

“Engraving pens and pencil grinders are known to be uncomfortable to work with. We designed the Ingersoll Rand 140EP Engraving Pen and 320PG Pencil Grinder with narrow bodies that feel more like writing pens, which makes them more comfortable to grip and easier to manipulate for detailed work,” said Jennifer Travis, Surface Preparation and Construction Tools and Accessories, Ingersoll Rand.

Pencil Grinder Has More Adaptability

The 320PG Pencil Grinder has countless capabilities to complete more tasks with one single pneumatic tool. Use it for precision grinding in small spaces, final cleaning, polishing dies and flash removal applications. This tiny tool can do it all and is compatible with carbide burrs and mounted points.

A slip resistant, custom thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grip helps technicians work precisely for extended periods of time. Team members can focus on the task at hand thanks to the grinder’s low vibration and noise level. An oversized speed control knob enhances comfort and safety, while the price point makes it easy to squeeze into the tightest budgets. Other features include:

Maximum free speed of 56,000 BPM.

A compact design that measures 5.5” and weighs approximately half of a pound.

Available as a single tool or in a kit that includes the tool, five assorted mounted points and five assorted carbide burrs in a hard case.

For more information: powertools.ingersollrand.com