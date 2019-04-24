Cornwell Quality Tools Launches blueION Lighting Products
Cornwell Quality Tools has introduced a new line of lighting products called blueION, developed specifically for professional technicians working in automotive maintenance and mechanical shops.
This new family of lighting products includes a variety of durable, long-lasting products including underhood, rechargeable, foldable, aluminum and waterproof lights, along with headlamps, flashlights and penlights.
The Cornwell blueION lighting line includes:
- Rechargeable Folding Underhood Light – super bright, 244 SMD LED bulbs; foldable frame for convenient storage; detachable lights that can be used in separate applications
- 200 SMD Underhood Light – super bright, 200 SMD LED bulbs; detachable lights
- 122 SMD Rechargeable Worklight – super bright LED bulbs; offers two convenient hooks for multiple lighting positions
- Waterproof Worklight – extra bright white COB; 100% waterproof; swivel top hook for adjustable angle hanging
- Foldable Worklight – 180° foldable & 270° twist; strong magnetic base to mount light to metal surface
- Rechargeable COB Worklight – maximum brightness 440 lumens; 200 lumen flashlight function; swivel leg with strong magnetic base
- 2000 Lumen Aluminum Worklight – COB light technology; full/half power, multiple position stand, portable compact size
- Penlight – super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 9/16” x 5-1/4”
- Flashlight – super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 3/4” x 4”
- Multi-Function Sensor Headlamp – COB light technology; motion sensor switch function; 160 lumens; 360° rotatable from belt holder; Li-ion rechargeable
- Rechargeable Headlamp/Flashlight – 600 maximum lumens; use as either a flashlight or headlamp; Li-ion rechargeable
- Inductive Charge LED Worklight – 1,000 lumens COB LED in front, narrow beam penlight LED on top; strong magnetic base plus body hinge rotates 180° with 7 indented positions; rechargeable worklight using the inductive charge cradle
Cornwell offers a 100% guarantee, one-year warranty with each blueION product. For more information, visit cornwelltools.com.