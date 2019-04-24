Cornwell Quality Tools Launches blueION Lighting Products

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.





Cornwell Quality Tools has introduced a new line of lighting products called blueION, developed specifically for professional technicians working in automotive maintenance and mechanical shops.

This new family of lighting products includes a variety of durable, long-lasting products including underhood, rechargeable, foldable, aluminum and waterproof lights, along with headlamps, flashlights and penlights.

The Cornwell blueION lighting line includes:

Rechargeable Folding Underhood Light – super bright, 244 SMD LED bulbs; foldable frame for convenient storage; detachable lights that can be used in separate applications

200 SMD Underhood Light – super bright, 200 SMD LED bulbs; detachable lights

122 SMD Rechargeable Worklight – super bright LED bulbs; offers two convenient hooks for multiple lighting positions

Waterproof Worklight – extra bright white COB; 100% waterproof; swivel top hook for adjustable angle hanging

Foldable Worklight – 180° foldable & 270° twist; strong magnetic base to mount light to metal surface

Rechargeable COB Worklight – maximum brightness 440 lumens; 200 lumen flashlight function; swivel leg with strong magnetic base

2000 Lumen Aluminum Worklight – COB light technology; full/half power, multiple position stand, portable compact size

Penlight – super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 9/16” x 5-1/4”

Flashlight – super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 3/4” x 4”

Multi-Function Sensor Headlamp – COB light technology; motion sensor switch function; 160 lumens; 360° rotatable from belt holder; Li-ion rechargeable

Rechargeable Headlamp/Flashlight – 600 maximum lumens; use as either a flashlight or headlamp; Li-ion rechargeable

Inductive Charge LED Worklight – 1,000 lumens COB LED in front, narrow beam penlight LED on top; strong magnetic base plus body hinge rotates 180° with 7 indented positions; rechargeable worklight using the inductive charge cradle

Cornwell offers a 100% guarantee, one-year warranty with each blueION product. For more information, visit cornwelltools.com.