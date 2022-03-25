Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
New Matco Creepers: Born in the USA
Two new patriotic themes adorn these creepers and seats.
Matco Tools introduces two new themes of creepers and seats. The heavy-duty creepers offer a 660 lb. capacity and include six 3-in. no-matic casters
The seats offers a powder-coated 1-in. square tubular frame with a fully padded 7-in. X 14-in. seat with 2-1/2-in. oil resistant casters and feature a three-section tool tray. The seats are 19-in. in height and have a maximum weight capacity of 380 lbs.
Both the creepers and seats are made in the USA.
