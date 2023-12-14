 1,500-HP 6.7L Cummins-Powered Cuda

Diesel

1,500-HP 6.7L Cummins-Powered Cuda

Check out what went into this unique build!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Considered a quintessential muscle car, the Plymouth Hemi Cuda boasted formidable power within the classic car landscape of its time. Propelled by a remarkable 7.0L Hemi-V8 engine, this vehicle featured hemispherical-shaped combustion chambers and pistons with rounded tops, as implied by its name. Key for any muscle car, the Plymouth Hemi Cuda not only possessed a potent engine, but exceeded expectations in the muscle car era.

The engine housed within the Plymouth Hemi Cuda surpassed the displacement of an average V8 engine. This robust powerplant enabled the Hemi Cuda to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 5.6 seconds, delivering an impressive 425 hp and reaching a top speed of 155 mph.

Weaver Customs, based in Sandy, UT, took on the challenge of transforming this classic Mopar muscle car into something completely new, by harnessing the raw power of a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine.

Randy Weaver’s vision for the car named “Torc” was clear – he sought unparalleled low-end torque, and he knew diesel was the key to his problem. The decision to go with a 6.7L Cummins engine laid the foundation for an extraordinary fusion of classic muscle and modern diesel power.

The Cummins engine is no ordinary setup – it features Carrillo rods, Mahle pistons, a ported and polished cylinder head, and a dual-fueler system. Randy built the turbo system for the Cuda, which features a big 80mm turbo from BorgWarner out in front for everyone to see. The smaller turbo is a 66mm unit. Together, the blanketed, wrapped and wastegated compressors churn out an impressive 80 psi of boost.

Turbocharged and Nitrous-Assisted 6.8L Cummins Engine

It’s now back to the drawing board for this Diesel of the Week.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Guys like Cody Helms prove that being competitive in diesel motorsports doesn’t have to be a pocket-emptying hobby.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

It’s always exciting seeing a powerstroke build.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound-Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Check out what’s under the hood of this 1962 Ford Country Squire.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

