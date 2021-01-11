Underhood: BMW Telematics
VIDEO: Resetting The Steering Angle Sensor After An Alignment
Hunter trainer Dave Fox and Andrew Markel of Babcox Media discuss the steps required to reset or calibrate the steering angle sensor on a late-model vehicle. This critical step is required on the majority of vehicles with ABS, stability control or ADAS systems.
This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Company.