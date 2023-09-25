 Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 1

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 1

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

By Nadine Battah

Another automotive adventure is about to unfold as Babcox Media presents “The Road to AAPEX Season Two, The Lincoln Highway.” This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway – the first transcontinental highway in the United States, running coast-to-coast, designed exclusively for automobiles, and dedicated on Oct. 31, 1913. Coincidently, the AAPEX 2023 show kicks off on the Lincoln Highway’s 110th anniversary.

The Road to AAPEX Season Two begins in Akron, Ohio, at Babcox Media’s headquarters, where the Babcox team, in collaboration with 20 partnering sponsors, have been dedicated to preparing the Blackwood, over the last eight months, for this estimated 2,200-mile journey.

The series provides a glimpse into the strategy, craftsmanship and passion that fueled the car’s revival – before hitting the road, winding through Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah, and finally arriving in Las Vegas to make its debut at the APPEX opening reception. 

Joe Keene, a seasoned automotive video producer at Babcox Media, will take the wheel and be at the helm of the road trip. With experience as an ASE-certified technician, service advisor, and instructor, Keene is no stranger to the intricacies of the road and the art of automotive craftsmanship. As the host of “Auto Pros on The Road,” now in its third season, Keene knows how to bring his expertise and enthusiasm to the road and is prepared to deliver both a smooth ride and a series that will excite automotive enthusiasts and industry professionals – as it showcases the longevity and spirit that fuels the auto care industry.

“After a successful first season, we recognized demand for a second road trip to AAPEX,” said Dean Martin, vice president, Babcox Media. “We have strong relationships with show, the associations and several dedicated sponsors committed to the project. These partnerships allow us to showcase the power of the aftermarket in a fun and entertaining series. Our team of professionals at Babcox is excited about the work we’ve done in producing season two and is eager to share it with the market.”

