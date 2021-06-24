 Rotary Introduces Tablet-Operated Wheel Alignment System
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Rotary Introduces Tablet-Operated Wheel Alignment System

on

Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models

on

BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors

on

GEARWRENCH Expands Torque Tool Selection, Support
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Why You Should Replace All Coils And Plugs Video
play

VIDEO: Why You Should Replace All Coils And Plugs

VIDEO: ACDelco Offers Replacement Options Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Offers Replacement Options

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Diesel Turbocharging Basics

Underhood: Diesel Turbocharging Basics
BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics
The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds

Undercar: The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds
EV Batteries: Design, Function And Handling

Underhood: EV Batteries: Design, Function And Handling
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Rotary Introduces Tablet-Operated Wheel Alignment System

Wi-Fi-enabled aligner offers an affordable, high-tech solution for performing accurate alignments.
Advertisement
 

on

Technology has made almost every aspect of vehicle maintenance more efficient and more precise, and wheel alignment technology is no different. While some wheel alignment systems can be a big investment in terms of both cost and space, Rotary’s new R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner won’t break the bank or take up valuable shop space.    

Advertisement

“The R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner offers shops of all sizes an easy-to-use solution for performing wheel alignments,” says Kevin Jones, wheel service product manager for Rotary. “Many smaller shops only perform a few alignments a week, so it was important for us to develop a high-tech and automated alignment solution at an affordable price.” 

The tower-free alignment system requires no minimum bay size and comes on a portable, compact cart with sensor chargers built in, giving technicians maximum flexibility to perform wheel alignments anywhere in the shop. 

The system features four-point wheel clamps and wireless measuring heads and is fast and easy to set up. The system is tablet-operated and Wi-Fi-enabled, requiring no additional computers. That means no cables or cords getting in the way and no costly computer repairs. The tablet is also magnetized, so technicians can place it anywhere on the vehicle or lift and follow along comfortably with all the repair data right in view. 

Advertisement

The R1065 eliminates the guesswork of alignments. The accurate two-step run-out process tells the operator when to stop and when to roll forward, and the system’s animated illustrations guide the operator through the alignment repairs needed. The powerful sensor technology allows technicians to make live adjustments quickly and accurately, saving both time and money. Once the work is completed, the technician can email or print the personalized alignment report for the customer. 

“Alignment services can easily be paired with other repair and maintenance service needs, which makes them an easy way to help generate additional sales,” adds Jones. “Many customers are looking for a one-stop shop for general maintenance. Offering full wheel service — especially alignments — is an opportunity to increase revenue, profits and customer retention.” 

Advertisement

Rotary offers a full line of wheel aligners for shops of all sizes that are backed not only by Rotary’s quality craftmanship but also Rotary’s three-year wheel service warranty. To see Rotary’s R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner in action, watch the product demo video. To learn more about Rotary’s full line of wheel service products, visit https://rotarylift.com, contact your local Rotary distributor, or call 800-640-5438.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Snap-on Introduces Diagnostic Mobile Workcenter

Products: Steck Tools’ Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

Products: ASTRA Lifting Table Holds Batteries, Engines

Products: Kentucky Kicker Shockit Kits Remove Frozen Nuts and Bolts

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician