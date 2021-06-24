Rotary Introduces Tablet-Operated Wheel Alignment System

Technology has made almost every aspect of vehicle maintenance more efficient and more precise, and wheel alignment technology is no different. While some wheel alignment systems can be a big investment in terms of both cost and space, Rotary’s new R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner won’t break the bank or take up valuable shop space.

“The R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner offers shops of all sizes an easy-to-use solution for performing wheel alignments,” says Kevin Jones, wheel service product manager for Rotary. “Many smaller shops only perform a few alignments a week, so it was important for us to develop a high-tech and automated alignment solution at an affordable price.”

The tower-free alignment system requires no minimum bay size and comes on a portable, compact cart with sensor chargers built in, giving technicians maximum flexibility to perform wheel alignments anywhere in the shop.

The system features four-point wheel clamps and wireless measuring heads and is fast and easy to set up. The system is tablet-operated and Wi-Fi-enabled, requiring no additional computers. That means no cables or cords getting in the way and no costly computer repairs. The tablet is also magnetized, so technicians can place it anywhere on the vehicle or lift and follow along comfortably with all the repair data right in view.