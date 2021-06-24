Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Rotary Introduces Tablet-Operated Wheel Alignment System
Wi-Fi-enabled aligner offers an affordable, high-tech solution for performing accurate alignments.
Technology has made almost every aspect of vehicle maintenance more efficient and more precise, and wheel alignment technology is no different. While some wheel alignment systems can be a big investment in terms of both cost and space, Rotary’s new R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner won’t break the bank or take up valuable shop space.
“The R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner offers shops of all sizes an easy-to-use solution for performing wheel alignments,” says Kevin Jones, wheel service product manager for Rotary. “Many smaller shops only perform a few alignments a week, so it was important for us to develop a high-tech and automated alignment solution at an affordable price.”
The tower-free alignment system requires no minimum bay size and comes on a portable, compact cart with sensor chargers built in, giving technicians maximum flexibility to perform wheel alignments anywhere in the shop.
The system features four-point wheel clamps and wireless measuring heads and is fast and easy to set up. The system is tablet-operated and Wi-Fi-enabled, requiring no additional computers. That means no cables or cords getting in the way and no costly computer repairs. The tablet is also magnetized, so technicians can place it anywhere on the vehicle or lift and follow along comfortably with all the repair data right in view.
The R1065 eliminates the guesswork of alignments. The accurate two-step run-out process tells the operator when to stop and when to roll forward, and the system’s animated illustrations guide the operator through the alignment repairs needed. The powerful sensor technology allows technicians to make live adjustments quickly and accurately, saving both time and money. Once the work is completed, the technician can email or print the personalized alignment report for the customer.
“Alignment services can easily be paired with other repair and maintenance service needs, which makes them an easy way to help generate additional sales,” adds Jones. “Many customers are looking for a one-stop shop for general maintenance. Offering full wheel service — especially alignments — is an opportunity to increase revenue, profits and customer retention.”
Rotary offers a full line of wheel aligners for shops of all sizes that are backed not only by Rotary’s quality craftmanship but also Rotary’s three-year wheel service warranty. To see Rotary’s R1065 Mobile Tablet Aligner in action, watch the product demo video. To learn more about Rotary’s full line of wheel service products, visit https://rotarylift.com, contact your local Rotary distributor, or call 800-640-5438.