 The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka from Gaither Tool
The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka from Gaither Tool

Tools & Products

The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka from Gaither Tool

Over the past thirty years, Illinois-based Gaither Tool Company has virtually dominated not just the American but also the international tire market when it comes to the most technologically advanced tire-changing equipment.
Now, Gaither has taken their ‘ground-breaking’ bead seaters to the next level with the introduction of the unique second-generation Bead Bazookas® which promise an even greater level of power and precision than ever before. The Gen2 Bead Bazookas® present a newly issued US Patent (11,273,677 B2) which protects the latest unique upgrades that solidifies Bead Bazooka® as one of the most effective bead seaters on the market.

Capable of working with an extensive range of tire sizes and types ranging from motorcycles all the way through to light agricultural vehicles, the all new ‘smaller and lighter’’ Bead Bazooka® offers twice the power and is equipped with significantly upgraded trigger-operated rapid air release (RAR) valve technology compared to the original models. These tools now incorporate even more power to guarantee the tire technician will be able to easily seat even the most stubborn and difficult tire beads. 

Other equally important features and benefits of the Gen2 Bead Bazooka® include ASME, CE and TUV  approved smaller steel tanks, making them much stronger, lighter, and easier to operate. While the three-way control cluster for the intake valve, pressure gauge, and safety pop-off valve has been re-positioned to the top of the tank for easier refilling and to make room for the more powerful two-inch valve and barrel.

The two-inch Rapid Air Release (RAR) valve is not only completely serviceable, but it can also be easily removed for cleaning, regular tank inspections, and replacement. Gaither’s other recently patented addition is a recoil-reducing barrel (10,800,215 B2) which narrows in shape towards the tip effectively accelerating existing air when flowing through the exhaust slot thus increasing bead seating power and reducing recoil. 

The Bead Bazooka’s® barrel does not need to come into contact with the tire or wheel assembly and by keeping it three to five inches away from the bead gap further increases the lift (by allowing the blast of air to flow more freely into the gap). Finally, the Gen2 Bead Bazooka® range is equipped with an anti-corrosion interior tank coating boosting the tank’s lifespan.

Also, the varying sizes of Gaither’s second-generation Bead Bazooka’s® are smaller than the originals (from 6, 9, & 12 litres to 3, 6, & 10 litres) because the larger opening on the barrel and valve from 1.5 inches to 2 inches further increases the overall power even though the tanks are now smaller. Less is now more!

The Bead Bazooka® BB3L2 is suitable for ATV, motorcycle, car, and light commercial tires while the BB6L2 covers motorcycle, car, light truck, and heavy commercial tires and the BB10L2 can be used on car, light truck, heavy commercial, and light agricultural tires.

Although the Gaither Bead Bazooka® is already firmly established as the preferred bead seating tool, the all new Gen2 range takes easy and safe tire fitting to an even higher level for the future. For additional information or sales inquiries: visit gaithertool.com, email [email protected], or call 1-800-452-5010. Gaither Tool Co. can also be contacted via Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

