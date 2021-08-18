The Proof Is in Vital Fluid Analysis from Fluid Rx Diagnostics

For 20 years, Vital Fluid Analysis from Fluid Rx Diagnostics has provided progressive-minded service facilities with the power of proof. This quick and easy-to-perform process transforms how fluids are tested and evaluated and why services are recommended.

“Why Vital Fluid Analysis works is that it supplies a scientific basis for consumers to cling to,” said Magna-Guard, Inc. CEO Ron McElroy. “This is the only on-site fluid testing process that gives service advisors the facts as to ‘why’ and ‘when’ vital fluid services are required. Proof it’s time to change sells the service.”

Fluid Rx Diagnostics’ Vital Fluids Analysis advanced performs separate testing for all four major transmission fluids and power steering fluids. The test provides a comprehensive evaluation of each fluid’s additive package, dispersant properties and total debris content.

“Fluid Rx Diagnostics delivers precise results in an easy to present format that earns consumer trust and allows them to say ‘yes’ to your service recommendations. It is truly a situation of eliminating the burden of not having the proof,” McElroy said.