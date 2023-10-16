TPMS and Tire Wear Patterns

While many technicians and consumers think of the TPMS as a way to avoid a blowout or being stranded on the side of the road, the system is a very effective way to keep inflation pressures in the proper range for tire life and fuel economy.

Tire wear on the edges of a tire will typically indicate inflation pressures are lower than specified. When a tire is underinflated, the contact patch grows, and the load is carried by the outside edges of the patch.

Tire wear in the center of the tread pattern tells you that the inflation patterns are too high. Too much pressure can cause the contact patch to shrink and the center of the tire to carry all of the load.

By keeping the tire at the correct placard inflation pressure, the contact patch is optimized for traction and tire wear. If a driver chooses to ignore the TPMS system or it is damaged due to a faulty sensor, they do it at the pearl of not getting the entire life out of the tires.

