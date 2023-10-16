 TPMS and Tire Wear Patterns

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

TPMS and Tire Wear Patterns

In this video, we explore how a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) can extend the life of a tire.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

While many technicians and consumers think of the TPMS as a way to avoid a blowout or being stranded on the side of the road, the system is a very effective way to keep inflation pressures in the proper range for tire life and fuel economy.

Related Articles

Tire wear on the edges of a tire will typically indicate inflation pressures are lower than specified. When a tire is underinflated, the contact patch grows, and the load is carried by the outside edges of the patch.

Tire wear in the center of the tread pattern tells you that the inflation patterns are too high. Too much pressure can cause the contact patch to shrink and the center of the tire to carry all of the load.

By keeping the tire at the correct placard inflation pressure, the contact patch is optimized for traction and tire wear. If a driver chooses to ignore the TPMS system or it is damaged due to a faulty sensor, they do it at the pearl of not getting the entire life out of the tires.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper

You May Also Like

News

Road to AAPEX Season Two: The Lincoln Highway

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Another automotive adventure is about to unfold as Babcox Media presents "The Road to AAPEX Season Two, The Lincoln Highway." This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway - the first transcontinental highway in the United States, running coast-to-coast, designed exclusively for automobiles, and dedicated on Oct. 31, 1913. Coincidently, the AAPEX 2023 show kicks off on the Lincoln Highway's 110th anniversary.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Replacing Strut Mounts on 2013-2018 Toyota RAV 4s

Follow along to learn how to replace upper strut mounts on 2013-2018, and newer, Toyota RAV 4s. Sponsored by PRT.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Replacing Motor Mounts on 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sports

Follow along this step-by-step guide to learn how to replace motor mounts on 2013-2018 Santa-Fe Sports. Sponsored by PRT.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Isolating Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO)

It’s challenging to make a diagnosis based on noise alone. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Strut Installation

Learn how to install front struts on 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokees. This video is sponsored by PRT.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Installing Replacement Air Ride Shocks and Struts

Learn how to replace air ride units on the 2015 to 2020 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and other models. Sponsored by PRT.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Installing a Complete Strut Assembly on a 2015-2022 Ford F-150

Follow along to learn how to install a complete strut assembly on a 2015-2022 Ford F-150. Sponsored by PRT.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
What is Ceramic Technology? (VIDEO)

Understanding how ceramic brake pads work will give you confidence when installing them. Sponsored by Akebono Brakes.

By Doug Kaufman
Serpentine Service Typically Involves More Than Just The Belt

Your attention to belt condition will ensure systems are operating effectively. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman