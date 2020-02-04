Ullman Devices has introduced their new Camera Assisted Retrieval Tool, the CART.

Click Here to Read More

Equipped with a video borescope, a powerful magnet, a four-jaw pick-up tool and an LED light, the CART allows you to locate and view lost or dropped components on the LCD display and the sturdy yet flexible arm provides precise control for inspection and retrieval.

LED intensity, screen brightness and image orientation are all adjustable, completing the versatility of this multifaceted tool.

For more information, visit ullmandevices.com.