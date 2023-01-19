Upcoming Livestream: Custom Wheel & Tire Packages and TPMS

Instructors, looking for a way to get students excited about Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)? In a one-hour LiveStream sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel will cover what it takes to spec TPMS sensors for a custom wheel and tire package. The session will cover building a recipe for building a package that take will retains TPMS functionality and optimizes the system for increased load capacity and wheel diameter.
- Explanation of what is inside a direct TPMS sensor.
- Operation of the sensors and antennas in the vehicle.
- TPMS sensor diagnostics and the “Test, Don’t Touch” TIA method.
- TPMS sensor installation on custom wheels and tires.
- Programming the TPMS system for load capacity of the tires.
- Programming vehicle modules for increased wheel assembly diameter.
The goal is to get students thinking about these science, math and engineering concepts:
- How temperature influences pressure.
- Understanding how load capacity and tire construction can influence tire inflation pressures.
- How radio waves work to transmit information over short distances.
- Wheel and tire dimensions and designs.
- Calculating vehicle speed when the wheel diameter is increased.
This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.