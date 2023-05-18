WATCH NOW: Fasteners and Fittings Livestream

In a 45-minute livestream, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel cover how the fasteners or fittings create clamping loads and friction to keep a vehicle together. The skills learned in this training session help students recognize a problem before they damage a vehicle.

Questions to be answered:

How do bolts and nuts generate clamping force?

How can you identify thread pitch, count and profile?

What happens when a torque-to-yield fastener stretches?

How can you tell the difference between metric and standard fasteners?

What is the difference between the different grades of bolts?

What is the difference between BSP and NPT pipe threads?

How do you install an AN-Style fitting and hose?

When should you use thread-locking compounds?

How does heat work to remove stuck fasteners?

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.