WATCH NOW: Fasteners and Fittings Livestream

Watch the experts cover how the fasteners or fittings create clamping loads and friction to keep a vehicle together.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

In a 45-minute livestream, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel cover how the fasteners or fittings create clamping loads and friction to keep a vehicle together. The skills learned in this training session help students recognize a problem before they damage a vehicle. 

Questions to be answered:

  • How do bolts and nuts generate clamping force?
  • How can you identify thread pitch, count and profile? 
  • What happens when a torque-to-yield fastener stretches?
  • How can you tell the difference between metric and standard fasteners?
  • What is the difference between the different grades of bolts?
  • What is the difference between BSP and NPT pipe threads?
  • How do you install an AN-Style fitting and hose? 
  • When should you use thread-locking compounds?
  • How does heat work to remove stuck fasteners?

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.

