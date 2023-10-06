 Upcoming Livestream: Engine Building 101

Join Doug Kaufman and the experts at Summit Racing for a livestream on October 10 at 1PM EST.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

When you think of high performance, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of pistons and power adders. However, when you’re thinking of upgrading your engine, your FIRST thought should be about your bottom end.

A rock-solid bottom end will ensure that, no matter what you add, the engine will most likely stay together. Of course, you can go TOO far and then no amount of prep will save the engine, but that’s a topic for another day.

In this LiveStream, experts from Tomorrow’s Technician and Summit Racing will explain just what makes up the bottom end of the engine block – the crankshaft, main bearings, connecting rod bearings and main caps as well as the importance of the proper fasteners, hardware and oil pan for your needs.

This event will be hosted by Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician and Justin Weideman from Summit Racing. Justin has been a frequent participant in Summit Racing and Tomorrow’s Technician LiveStream events and has experience working in many of the industry’s segments. Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. Formerly editor of Engine Builder magazine, he is currently editorial director of Tomorrow’s Technician and ShopOwner, including Brake & Front End, ImportCar and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.

