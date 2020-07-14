VIDEO: Dual Mass Flywheel Replacement

Dual-mass flywheels are very expensive to replace. The list price for the flywheel alone is typically $800 to $1,100. Add in a couple hundred bucks for a new clutch and clutch disk, plus labor to replace all the parts and you end up with a sizable repair bill.
A more affordable alternative might be to replace the dual-mass flywheel with an one-piece solid flywheel. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses the disadvantages of replacing a dual-mass flywheel with a solid flywheel setup. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.