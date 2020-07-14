Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Dual Mass Flywheel Replacement

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Dual-mass flywheels are very expensive to replace. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Dual-mass flywheels are very expensive to replace. The list price for the flywheel alone is typically $800 to $1,100. Add in a couple hundred bucks for a new clutch and clutch disk, plus labor to replace all the parts and you end up with a sizable repair bill.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A more affordable alternative might be to replace the dual-mass flywheel with an one-piece solid flywheel. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses the disadvantages of replacing a dual-mass flywheel with a solid flywheel setup. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Dual Mass Flywheel Replacement

on

VIDEO: Fuel Pump Level Sender Operation

on

VIDEO: Power Steering Pump Replacement And Belt Drive Service

on

VIDEO: Letting A Cartridge Drain
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Call For Photos: Show Us Your Summer Wheels!

Video: VIDEO: Fuel Pump Level Sender Operation

Tools & Products: WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduced 203 New Part Numbers

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: Engine Build: 416 cid Twin-Turbo LT1 Engine
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect