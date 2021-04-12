Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work?
Brake pad shims create a barrier between the brake pad and caliper. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
Brake pad shims help prevent brake noise or NVH. They do this by creating a barrier between the brake pad and caliper. This prevents vibration from being transmitted into the rest of the vehicle and the ear of the driver. In this video, we look at what makes for an effective brake shim.
