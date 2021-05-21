 VIDEO - How Dual-Mass Flywheels Smooth Vibrations
VIDEO - How Dual-Mass Flywheels Smooth Vibrations
play

VIDEO - How Dual-Mass Flywheels Smooth Vibrations

VIDEO: Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month Video
play

VIDEO: Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month

Video

VIDEO – How Dual-Mass Flywheels Smooth Vibrations

 

Smaller vehicles can actually create more torsional vibration. This video is sponsored by LuK, a Schaeffler brand.
A dual-mass flywheel (DMF) is different than a traditional flywheel as it’s made with two metal plate designed to rotate against each other.

A dampening system in the form of arc springs is integrated into the DMF and helps to absorb the noise and vibration. In drivetrains with a single-plate flywheel, vibration and noise have nowhere to go except directly into the powertrain system.

The DMF system can reduce noise, increase driver comfort and extend the life of the transmission.

Today, a DMF is installed in half of all cars produced globally – Joe Keene explains service and repair requirements with any dual-mass flywheel.

This video is sponsored by LuK, a Schaeffler brand.

