VIDEO: How To Tell If A Brake Pad Is Ceramic Or Semi-Metallic

 

Color is no longer an indicator of the friction material. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
Don’t judge a brake pad on just the color of the friction material. Not all dark grey friction materials are semi-metallic brake friction materials, some brake pads with this color could be ceramic or NAO materials. To find out the friction type, use the box or the brake pad manufacturers catalog. In this video, Andrew Markel examines how color is no longer an indicator of the friction material.  This video is sponsored by ADVICS.

