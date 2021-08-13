Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Video
VIDEO: Performing An ADAS Sensor Calibration
Here’s how to do a calibration on an ICC sensor on a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, shows how to do a calibration on an ICC sensor, or front-distance sensor, on a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder.
To watch “ADAS Calibration Requirements,” click here.
To watch “Hunter DAS 3000 and ADASLink Complete Calibration System,” click here.
This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.