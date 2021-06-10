New T2U Course Added: Vehicle Filtration

The newest course in Tomorrow’s Tech University has been added and is available for registered instructors to add additional learning opportunities to their current coursework, whether working through the courses in class, or assigning them out to students to complete individually.

This course covers all aspects of vehicle filtration and is designed to teach the basics of the need for, design and functionality of today’s engine air filtration, cabin air filtration and engine oil filtration systems and components. Learn the important role that air filtration has on reducing engine wear and maximizing fuel efficiency and horsepower; what contaminants may be in the air, how dangerous they may be and ways to keep them from entering a vehicle’s passenger compartment; and how oil filters are the first line of defense in a very expensive investment and help deliver clean lubricating oil to today’s engines and components.

Instructors Joe Keene from T2U and Jay Anderson from Wix Filters discuss the impacts of air flow, cabin and engine oil filtration and how filtration plays such a key role in today’s vehicles. T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade. “The mission of Tomorrow’s Tech is simple: To provide instructors at tech vocational, high schools and post-secondary colleges relevant technical content every school day in support of your efforts to prepare your classroom of students for a career in automotive service and repair,” said Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician.

“Our daily e-newsletter, Tomorrow’s Tech Today, is a vital resource of helpful technical features, packed with video, podcasts and webinars. And now, our newest tool, Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.” Topics covered in the Vehicle Filtration Course include: Components in the filtration system

Air filtration metrics and how they are measured

How gasoline and diesel ignition methods vary, and the impact air flow has

Types and construction of cabin air filters

Functionality of filtration

Identification and replacement guidelines

Oil filter design and construction advancements

Understanding how today’s advanced engine designs cause damage to the oil additive packages

Identifying damage caused by improper oil maintenance For advertisers, the T2 LMS provides a gateway to instructors and their students with exclusive sponsorship of video-based courses that include content derived from technical experts pared with frontline branding and product placement within each individual course.

