 New T2U Course Added: Vehicle Filtration
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

New T2U Course Added: Vehicle Filtration

on

Continuing Education - Working On Cars Isn't The Same

on

Replacement Key Programming Knowledge A Marketable Skill

on

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Failure Patterns Video
play

VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Failure Patterns

VIDEO: What Is A Strut Assembly? Video
play

VIDEO: What Is A Strut Assembly?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Training

New T2U Course Added: Vehicle Filtration

The course covers all aspects of engine air, cabin air and oil filter technology and functionality.
 

on

The newest course in Tomorrow’s Tech University has been added and is available for registered instructors to add additional learning opportunities to their current coursework, whether working through the courses in class, or assigning them out to students to complete individually.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

This course covers all aspects of vehicle filtration and is designed to teach the basics of the need for, design and functionality of today’s engine air filtration, cabin air filtration and engine oil filtration systems and components.  Learn the important role that air filtration has on reducing engine wear and maximizing fuel efficiency and horsepower; what contaminants may be in the air, how dangerous they may be and ways to keep them from entering a vehicle’s passenger compartment; and how oil filters are the first line of defense in a very expensive investment and help deliver clean lubricating oil to today’s engines and components.

Advertisement

Instructors Joe Keene from T2U and Jay Anderson from Wix Filters discuss the impacts of air flow, cabin and engine oil filtration and how filtration plays such a key role in today’s vehicles.

T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade.

“The mission of Tomorrow’s Tech is simple: To provide instructors at tech vocational, high schools and post-secondary colleges relevant technical content every school day in support of your efforts to prepare your classroom of students for a career in automotive service and repair,” said Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician.

Advertisement

“Our daily e-newsletter, Tomorrow’s Tech Today, is a vital resource of  helpful technical features, packed with video, podcasts and webinars. And now, our newest tool, Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.”

Topics covered in the Vehicle Filtration Course include:

  • Components in the filtration system
  • Air filtration metrics and how they are measured
  • How gasoline and diesel ignition methods vary, and the impact air flow has
  • Types and construction of cabin air filters
  • Functionality of filtration
  • Identification and replacement guidelines
  • Oil filter design and construction advancements
  • Understanding how today’s advanced engine designs cause damage to the oil additive packages
  • Identifying damage caused by improper oil maintenance

For advertisers, the T2 LMS provides a gateway to instructors and their students with exclusive sponsorship of video-based courses that include content derived from technical experts pared with frontline branding and product placement within each individual course.

Advertisement

T2U is on-target training for an on-demand audience. Real-world industry education at your fingertips. For more information visit t2u.tomorrowstechnician.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Training: Dealing With Stuck Nuts & Studs On Motorcycle And ATV Engines

Career: Ever Dreamed Of Writing For The Automotive Industry?

Training: Papadakis Racing Releases Paper Drift Animated Film

Training: Aftermarket Students Attend AASA Vision Conference For Free

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician