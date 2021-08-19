Vehicle Filtration Course Ready On T2U

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

Found exclusively on Tomorrows Technician University, this course covers all aspects of vehicle filtration and is designed to teach the basics of the need for, design and functionality of today’s engine air filtration, cabin air filtration and engine oil filtration systems and components.

Learn the important role that air filtration has on reducing engine wear and maximizing fuel efficiency and horsepower; what contaminants may be in the air, how dangerous they may be and ways to keep them from entering a vehicle’s passenger compartment; and how oil filters are the first line of defense in a very expensive investment and help deliver clean lubricating oil to today’s engines and components.