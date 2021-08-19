 Vehicle Filtration Course Ready On T2U
Training

Vehicle Filtration Course Ready On T2U

The approximate course time is 65 – 75 minutes. This course is sponsored by Wix.
 

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

Found exclusively on Tomorrows Technician University, this course covers all aspects of vehicle filtration and is designed to teach the basics of the need for, design and functionality of today’s engine air filtration, cabin air filtration and engine oil filtration systems and components. 

Learn the important role that air filtration has on reducing engine wear and maximizing fuel efficiency and horsepower; what contaminants may be in the air, how dangerous they may be and ways to keep them from entering a vehicle’s passenger compartment; and how oil filters are the first line of defense in a very expensive investment and help deliver clean lubricating oil to today’s engines and components.

Instructors Joe Keene from T2U and Jay Anderson from Wix Filters discuss the impacts of air flow, cabin and engine oil filtration and how filtration plays such a key role in today’s vehicles.

Topics include:

  • Components in the filtration system
  • Air filtration metrics and how they are measured
  • How gasoline and diesel ignition methods vary, and the impact air flow has
  • Types and construction of cabin air filters
  • Functionality of filtration, and more.

This course is sponsored by Wix.

