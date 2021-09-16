 WIX Introduces XP Cabin Air Filters With PUR-AIR Technology
WIX Introduces XP Cabin Air Filters With PUR-AIR Technology

Work In Comfort With New JEGS Tool Creeper

New Clamp Tool Seals The Deal For Many Repair Situations

Cementex's Torque Wrenches & Screwdrivers Made For EV's
WIX Introduces XP Cabin Air Filters With PUR-AIR Technology

The filter is designed to guard against and capture virus aerosol particles.
WIXFilters announced it has created a product to provide drivers and their passengers with cleaner air and decreased exposure to allergens. WIX XP Cabin Air Filters, with high-premium performance, feature PUR-AIR technology that filters virus aerosols as well as odors and allergens. As the topic of air quality has increased in popularity, WIX Filters is committed to ensuring their technology is engineered to deliver a more pleasing driver and passenger experience.

“Motorists are demanding cleaner air in their vehicles, so we need to ensure vehicle service professionals can provide the best technology to meet this demand,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management at MANN+HUMMEL. “We are in the business of ‘Clean,’ and we remain focused on advanced technologies that scrub odors, filter allergens and, now, capture virus aerosol particles.”

The filter features PUR-AIR Technology, a multi-layer protection that filters out up to 99% of allergens, like pollen and fine dust, absorbs odors, gases and pollutants and mitigates viral aerosols passing through the vehicle’s ventilation system. The WIX XP Cabin Air Filter is widely available for most popular passenger vehicles and can be installed by a professional or a DIYer in about 20 minutes.

For more information, please visit www.wixfilters.com.

*This product is considered a Pesticide Device and as such the product is required to be registered in Canada & specific states within the U.S. prior to sale. This product can be sold within 41 states. This product cannot be sold in the following states, until product registrations are approved: CO, DC, HI, IN, NM, OK, WA, WV and WY. This product is not registered in Canada at this time.

