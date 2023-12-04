 ZF Aftermarket Releases Electric Axle Drive Repair Kits

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

ZF Aftermarket Releases Electric Axle Drive Repair Kits

Specially compiled kits for 43 different repair applications are now available.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ZF Aftermarket announced it is taking its range for the electric drivetrain to the next level. Following products from the maintenance area, such as the ZF Lifeguard e-Fluids developed especially for electric and hybrid vehicles, the first products from the repair area are now available.

Related Articles

With the new repair kits, independent shops now have access to specific spare parts for electric axle drives, ZF Aftermarket said. They will be presented to the public for the first time at Automechanika Shanghai, Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2023.

Electric motors are considered to be particularly low-wear and have only a few moving parts compared to combustion engines. That doesn’t mean that electric cars will not eventually require drive system repairs, according to ZF Aftermarket. After years of use, damage to components can occur – whether due to dirt or corrosion of contact points, loss of sealing, incidental damage or accidents.

It is often peripheral parts such as sensors, plugs, housings or cables that are affected, as opposed to central components such as electric motor or power electronics, ZF said. “Until now, spare parts were only available from the car manufacturer because most electric cars were still covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. This is changing as vehicles get older,” the company added.

ZF said it is now making its products available to the independent aftermarket for the first time via its aftermarket division. These are initially specially compiled kits for a total of 43 repair applications on electric axle drives. With the new kits, workshops can carry out the following repairs, for example:

-Replace leaking coolant connections
-Repair defective parking locks
-Replace engine mounts (e.g. after an accident)
-Change speed or temperature sensors
-Replace driveshafts

The kits contain all the spare parts, fastening elements and tools required for the respective repair. None of this work requires the electric motor or the electric axle drive to be removed; however, shops must ensure that only people with high-voltage training carry out the relevant work, ZF advised. In order to de-energize the vehicles for repair, training level 2S in accordance with DGUV 209-093 is required. The necessary training course is available from ZF Aftermarket, the company said.

For more information, visit www.zf.com.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Auto Care, MEMA Aftermarket Release 2023 Joint EV Report

The report shows that BEV sales are projected to account for 9% of total US light vehicles sales in 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers released their jointly-commissioned “2023 Joint EV Trends and Outlook Forecast” report to provide the auto care industry with the insights needed to navigate the rapidly evolving industry. Newly released during the 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), the report is part of industry collaboration designed to inform and support the auto care industry as it navigates change.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Bramble Energy Identifies Cheap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Solution

The company thinks it can produce hydrogen fuel cells 10 times cheaper than current traditional fuel cell costs

By David Sickels
NAPA Strives to Narrow EV Tech Training Gap Via Tools

Recognizing that tooling is an issue in shops working on EVs, NAPA is introducing a full line of insulated hand tools.

By David Sickels
EVCS, Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program

EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping them realize significant savings.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis, Orano Enter EV Battery Recycling Agreement

Through the partnership, Stellantis aims to access essential materials crucial for electrification and energy transition.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

LG Energy, Toyota Sign EV Battery Supply Agreement

LG Energy Solution to supply Toyota with 20GWh of high-nickel NCMA battery modules annually from 2025.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hoverboard Inventor Unveils Two-Wheeled EV Concept

Is SHANE, a new parallel two-wheeled vehicle, the future for everyday urban and highway use?

By Christian Hinton
Technology Update: EV Acronyms And Terminology

Alphabet soup? Don’t worry – these strange combinations of letters will be beneficial to your career.

By Eric Garbe
The Keys To A Successful Electric School Bus Rollout

How does a district know the best way to modify their infrastructure for electrification when every school is different?

By David Sickels