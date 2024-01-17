 ZF Aftermarket Product Introductions Cover 158.2M VIO

ZF Aftermarket Product Introductions Cover 158.2M VIO

More than 770 new parts for passenger cars in North America were introduced by ZF last year.

Mary DellaValle
By Mary DellaValle

ZF Aftermarket announced it introduced over 770 new parts for passenger cars in North America in 2023, expanding product lines to cover an additional 158.2 million vehicles in operation (VIO) that support internal combustion, hybrid, fully electric and semi-automated vehicles.

Products now available for passenger cars in the U.S. and Canada include:

-105 new part numbers for TRW brake pads for a wide array of vehicle makes and models, encompassing over 34 million VIO;

-100 new part numbers for TRW brake boosters and master cylinders, the most extensive line of new (not remanufactured) original equipment brake booster available for European cars in the US and Canadian (USC) independent aftermarket, the company says, as well as master cylinders manufactured in steel, aluminum or cast iron;

-115 part numbers for ZF transmission products, including nearly 70 SACHS torque converters, and four different formulations of ZF Lifeguard e-Fluid for hybrid engines;

-195 LEMFÖRDER powered window motors, regulators and assemblies;

– Over 85 TRW X-Tend Powered Lift Supports, along with 50 part numbers for TRW Gas Springs; and

-16 new SACHS CDC Shock Absorbers, offering replacement parts for electronic damper systems on 1.1 million VIO.

In addition, ZF Aftermarket said it introduced more than 950 new transmission parts for commercial vehicles in 2023, and nearly 300 aftermarket parts for industrial applications.

