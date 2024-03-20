 ZF Aftermarket Releases 80 New Parts

ZF Aftermarket Releases 80 New Parts

The latest additions expand coverage to more than 5 million vehicles in operation.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket expanded its parts offerings for vehicles in the United States and Canada, adding 80 new listings to its TRW and SACHS branded portfolios. The latest additions expand coverage to more than 5 million vehicles in operation, the company said.

New braking products include 31 different part numbers for TRW brake boosters and master cylinders for 2.7 million vehicles in operation, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen brand models, among others.

ZF Aftermarket added new SKUs for TRW brake pad sets for the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pick-up trucks. Additionally, the company said it launched SACHS coil springs and flywheels for BMW, GM, Honda, Mazda and other models.

ZF Aftermarket said the product line expansions build on those of 2023 when it launched more than 770 new products for passenger cars, 950 new transmission parts for commercial vehicles, and nearly 300 parts for industrial applications. New products support internal combustion, hybrid, fully electric and semi-automated vehicles under the brand names ZF, LEMFÖRDER, SACHS, TRW and WABCO.

