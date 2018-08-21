Lincoln Electric Releases Camouflage Welding Helmet

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Lincoln Electric announced the launch of a stylish new helmet in its VIKING 3350 Series named Born To Weld. The new helmet includes artwork that starts with military camouflage and overlays it with various welding references to create an overall effect that resonates with the gritty, dedicated and hard-working nature of the welding culture.

The VIKING 3350 Born To Weld welding helmet also boasts optic design, 4C Lens Technology, which eliminates blur, distortion and eye strain by reducing color saturation in the liquid crystal display, while also providing a consistent shade at any angle, said the company. This technology scores a perfect 1/1/1/1 rating on the only auto-darkening lens quality standard in the world.

The 12.5-sq.-in. auto-darkening viewing area is one of the largest for this product type industry-wide, making it ideal for a range of industries that use multiple welding processes.

For additional information, visit lincolnelectric.com.