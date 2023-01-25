AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 ½” Composite Impact Wrench 

In March of 2023, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation will release its new AIRCAT 1125 Composite ½” Impact Wrench. This impact features market leading technology and sets a new standard for size, weight, and power in the ½” Impact category. At 3.8 lbs. and 1250 ft-lbs. of loosening torque, this makes the AIRCAT 1125 the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment. Incorporated are the popular patents that the AIRCAT line-up is built on, such as the ergonomic handle design, quiet tuned exhaust, easy to use forward/reverse power management lever, and a low weight composite housing with a Magnesium hammer case.

• 1000 ft-lbs. of max torque and 1250 ft-lbs. loosening torque

• Hard hitting Twin Hammer design

• Low weight: Only 3.8 lbs.

• Patented Forward / Reverse switch and power management

• Compact design is over an inch shorter than standard ½” Impact wrenches at only 7” in length

• Patented quiet tuned exhaust reduces noise level to 87 d(B)A

• Patented ergonomic designed handle for ultimate comfort, balance, and control

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading Tool & Equipment and Industrial Distributors.

For additional information regarding the AIRCAT 1125 or any other quality AIRCAT tool visit: aircat.com