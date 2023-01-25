 AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 ½” Composite Impact Wrench 

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Tools & Products

AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 ½” Composite Impact Wrench 

The AIRCAT 1125 is the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

In March of 2023, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation will release its new AIRCAT 1125 Composite ½” Impact Wrench. This impact features market leading technology and sets a new standard for size, weight, and power in the ½” Impact category. At 3.8 lbs. and 1250 ft-lbs. of loosening torque, this makes the AIRCAT 1125 the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment. Incorporated are the popular patents that the AIRCAT line-up is built on, such as the ergonomic handle design, quiet tuned exhaust, easy to use forward/reverse power management lever, and a low weight composite housing with a Magnesium hammer case.

Related Articles

• 1000 ft-lbs. of max torque and 1250 ft-lbs. loosening torque 

• Hard hitting Twin Hammer design 

• Low weight: Only 3.8 lbs. 

• Patented Forward / Reverse switch and power management 

• Compact design is over an inch shorter than standard ½” Impact wrenches at only 7” in length 

• Patented quiet tuned exhaust reduces noise level to 87 d(B)A 

• Patented ergonomic designed handle for ultimate comfort, balance, and control 

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading Tool & Equipment and Industrial Distributors. 

For additional information regarding the AIRCAT 1125 or any other quality AIRCAT tool visit: aircat.com 

You May Also Like

Tools & Products

ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool

The VT67 tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, has announced that the VT67 TPMS Diagnostic and Tire Management Tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor. 

“Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for TPMS projects is now part of every major TPMS player in the world, including OEMs,” Bruno Rousseau, global TPMS manager said. “ATEQ has decided very early on to spend massively on R&D for this new standard. ATEQ has always been committed to making its TPMS tools as universal as possible, and this is the case again with BLE technology, which will join our already extensive wireless capabilities with LF, RF 433/315, Wiﬁ, NFC, RFID and Bluetooth.” 

Read Full Article

More Tools & Products Posts
Snap-on Lights The Way

Snap-on lights provide techs illuminaton in dark spaces.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs

Designed for tough jobs, the Neck Light is IP54 rated, chemical and impact resistant.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Ingersoll HD Air Hammer Maximizes Performance

The 135MAX HD Air Hammer makes quick work of tough tasks including exhaust and front-end jobs and cutting stubborn bolts.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a multi-function push-button switch, which permits one-handed operation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty

The ZEUS+ simplifies and improves workflow by providing maximum functionality in a single diagnostic platform.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex

This kit includes double-insulated diagonal cutting, needle nose, slip joint, crimping and water pump pliers, and more.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.

The light’s weighted base also includes magnets for attaching to metal surfaces for hands-free lighting.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set

The 5″ tools provide the leverage you need and still fit in your pocket.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff