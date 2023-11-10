Anti-Sway/Anti-Roll Bar Service

Main Navigation
As Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology.
Rolling through Nebraska, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene meets kindred spirits as he drives the rare Lincoln Blackwood he refurbished for his journey to AAPEX. Along the way, he meets a family traveling the Lincoln Highway section by section, taking in sights such as the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument and the Classic Car Collection, both in Kearney, Neb., and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte, Neb.
See how Babcox Media’s Joe Keene prepares the Lincoln Blackwood for the road.
We are in an era of change with vehicle mobility. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.
Replace the OAD and tensioner with the belt as part of a mileage-based service. Sponsored by Litens.
To get it safe before getting on the road, the team continues the Blackwood’s required service procedures.
If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.
When the team started looking at the Blackwood’s transmission, they knew they needed help to prevent a lonely breakdown.
Episode 3 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX sets Joe Keene off on a search for parts to help restore the Blackwood.