Anti-Sway/Anti-Roll Bar Service

Rolling through Nebraska, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene meets kindred spirits as he drives the rare Lincoln Blackwood he refurbished for his journey to AAPEX. Along the way, he meets a family traveling the Lincoln Highway section by section, taking in sights such as the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument and the Classic Car Collection, both in Kearney, Neb., and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte, Neb.