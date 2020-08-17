Autel US Releases CAN FD Adapter For MaxiSYS, MaxiIM And MaxiCheck Tablets

Autel US has just released a CAN FD Adapter that connects to compatible Vehicle Communication Interfaces (VCIs) to enable its tablets to communicate via the CAN FD communications protocol and diagnose the vehicle.

Click Here to Read More

Vehicles currently using this faster CAN FD (CAN Flexible Data-Rate) protocol include many General Motors and Ford 2019 and 2020 vehicles. CAN FD is one of the newer communication protocols, noted for being faster, more reliable and more secure.

Autel’s MX808, MS905, MS906, MS906BT, MS906TS, MS908, MS908S, MS908P, MS908SP, MSELITE, IM508, IM608 tablets will be able to diagnose CAN-FD equipped vehicles when the adapter is plugged into the VCI directly as in the case of the smaller VCI units or into the OBDII cable that is connected to the larger VCIs and into the vehicle’s OBDII port.

Autel’s latest MaxiSYS tablet releases, the MaxiSYS Ultra, MaxiSYS 919 and MaxiSYS 909 do not need Can FD Adapter to communicate CAN FD-equipped vehicles as these new tablets come with enhanced VCIs that include many of the new protocols including CAN FD.

Autel’s CAN FD Adapter can be purchased through any of Autel’s authorized distributors or retailer.

For more info: autel.com