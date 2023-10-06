 Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in NC Plant

Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in NC Plant

Autel plans to produce up to 5,000 DC fast chargers annually at the 200,000 sq.-ft. facility in Greensboro.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Autel Energy announced it will begin production later this month at its North Carolina facility with the MaxiCharger 180kw–240kw DC Fast EV charger. 

Autel says it plans to produce up to 5,000 DC fast chargers at the facility annually, employing 150 people initially and 400 within five years. 

The 200,000 sq.-ft. facility in Greensboro, NC, has undergone significant renovation and modernization since being purchased in May of this year.

Autel says it chose the Greensboro location after conducting an extensive site selection process throughout the United States. “Autel was attracted to the Triad region for its embrace of new energy technologies, a conducive business environment, and a skilled, hardworking workforce,” said Frank Li, chairman of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., the parent company of Autel Energy North America.

The MaxiCharger 180kw–240kw DC Fast EV charger is National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding program-ready and meets Federal Highway Administration Build America, Buy America requirements, according to Autel Energy.

NEVI, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, funds states to deploy EV fast chargers along designated highway corridors to build a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. NEVI funding is available to retailers, businesses, and fueling stations that meet program requirements, including being no more than one mile from an established corridor, accommodating DC solutions power requirements, and offering the ability to charge four vehicles at 150 kW simultaneously. 

