Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt’s Auto Service

In Episode 2, the Auto Pros team talks with Rocky Pruitt, the owner of Pruitt’s Auto Service. Pruitt’s Auto Service has been a family business since 1960 and is now the only remaining full-service gas station in Louisville.

Full service gas sales and inspections lead to regular vehicle maintenance and Pruitt’s has been servicing multiple generations of families for years. He says he wants to be the last great service station.

“We provide income for ten families as well as a valuable service to our community,” says Pruitt. “It’s all about building relationships.”

