 Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Auto Pros on the Road

on

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service

on

Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair In Louisville, KY

on

Auto Pros Race Into Street & Strip Performance, Louisville, KY

on

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service Video
play

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video) Video
play

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

Automotive: Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt’s Auto Service

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Auto Pros on the Road is a new video series that presents the Babcox Media team on location. Presented by Autolite.
Advertisement

In Episode 2, the Auto Pros team talks with Rocky Pruitt, the owner of Pruitt’s Auto Service. Pruitt’s Auto Service has been a family business since 1960 and is now the only remaining full-service gas station in Louisville. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Full service gas sales and inspections lead to regular vehicle maintenance and Pruitt’s has been servicing multiple generations of families for years. He says he wants to be the last great service station.

“We provide income for ten families as well as a valuable service to our community,” says Pruitt. “It’s all about building relationships.”

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

Advertisement

New episodes will be available monthly.

Don’t miss an episode — sign up to receive the ShopOwner and TechShop newsletters to receive alerts when new episodes are posted. Follow along on social media throughout the series for all the sneak peeks and behind the scenes with Auto Pros on the Road.
https://www.facebook.com/ShopOwner
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/shop-owner-magazine

This episode is sponsored by Autolite

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician