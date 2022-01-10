Bar’s Leaks Oil Seal Leak Repair

Bar’s Leaks Professional Oil Seal Engine Oil Burning & Leak Repair (P/N OS-1) is a unique combination of synthetic polymers combined with premium seal-restoring additives to create a long-lasting repair. This professional-grade formula is guaranteed to permanently stop all engine oil loss caused by leaks, over-consumption and burning.

Oil Seal is designed to work with all types of motor/engine oil, can be added when the oil is low or during an oil change, and starts to work within 15 minutes of driving or idling the vehicle. In most cases, the oil leak will be repaired with a single dose.

