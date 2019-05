Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Bondhus Stubby Double Ball End L-Wrench Set works in hard-to-reach places with superior ball end strength and working angles, said the company.

Ball end inserts into a hex screw at up to a 25° angle. The set saves time by quickly funneling the tool into a screw.

The wrenches have a ProGuard finish that provides superior corrosion protection.

For additional information, visit bondhus.com.