Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Bosch Releases ADS 4.7 Software Update

on

Rain-X Offers 99.6% Coverage With Professional Wiper Blades

on

Dent Fix Announces New Nylon Rivet Assortment Kit

on

Snap-on Expands Subaru Specialty Tool Offerings
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit Video
play

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic Video
play

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks

Undercar: Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Bosch Releases ADS 4.7 Software Update

The software update introduces 2021 model-year coverage across many brands for ADS 325, ADS 525X and ADS 625.
Advertisement
 

on

Bosch has announced the 4.7 software update for the ADS 325 (3925), ADS 525X (3945) and ADS 625 (3970). The new update provides coverage on 2021 vehicles from brands like Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Chrysler/Jeep, GM and more, allowing technicians to support a wider range or domestic and foreign vehicles. Additionally, the 4.7 software provides thousands of new tests, like auto detected configuration reset for Kia models, anti-lock brake system (ABS) module bleed configuration for Ford models and vehicle direction camera learn for GM models, and software enhancements for a seamless user experience. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The latest ADS software version adds the following functionality and optimizations:

More coverage:The 4.7 software allows technicians to support more domestic and foreign vehicles by introducing 2021 model year coverage across brands like GM, Ford, Honda and Toyota. The update also includes more content for 2019 and 2020 vehicles from BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and more.

Thousands of new tests: Thousands of new tests for a variety of applications, like camera and radar calibration for Chrysler/Jeep vehicles and pressure sensor calibration for Hyundai vehicles, new systems and vehicles to the engine control unit (ECU) combinations are included.

New wireless printing: Replacing Google Cloud printing, the Mopria print app automatically discovers wireless printers on the same network, providing a simple and seamless experience for users.

Software enhancements: Technicians can now add more detail to DTC and pre-post scan reports through the full keyboard to edit the Repair Order Number and Technician ID fields.

Bosch ADS users with a current subscription can install the update after automatically receiving the download.  For more information on the new Bosch ADS series software update and full release notes, visit: https://www.boschdiagnostics.com/diagnostic-systems.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Champion Modern Muscle 0W-40 Is Built For 3rd-Gen HEMI

Tools & Products: Alligator Adds 8th-Gen. Corvette Coverage to Sens.It TPMS

Tools & Products: EuroVent Introduces New Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Advertisement
Connect