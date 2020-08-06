Connect with us

Can Training Continue In Today’s Environment?

Part of it is passion from both the instructor and the student. This podcast episode is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
NGK/NTK training specialist continues his conversation with Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician about the challenges facing trainers today. From the high school classroom to the corporate environment the need for expert instruction has never been stronger. Unfortunately, the challenges have never been greater.

Philip explains that the evolution of technology allows instructors to connect with students in ways unimagined five years ago.

Part of the equation is passion – passion from the instructor and passion from the student. As Philip points out, this industry has a lot of options and no one should feel trapped in an environment they don’t love. This podcast episode is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.

