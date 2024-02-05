MPA To Offer Free Part Smart Training in 2024

To help its customers be more productive and profitable, Motorcar Parts of America has announced its 2024 Part Smart Training Series. Throughout the year, free, comprehensive classes on brake training, vehicle specific starter issues, advanced charging systems and diagnostic troubleshooting codes will be held in an online format.
“This year, we have diverse training modules designed to enhance our customer’s installation and troubleshooting knowledge,” explains Mario Garza, vice president of marketing, Motorcar Parts of America. “These sessions are tailored to reach all the various customers we support through our different brands.”
Advanced Charging Systems Series
GM Regulated Voltage Control Charging systems
Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CST
Ford Smart Charge System
April 18 at 7 p.m. CST
Chrysler PCM Controlled Charging Systems
June 20 at 7 p.m. CST
Honda Computer Controlled Charging Systems
Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. CST
Toyota Charging Systems
Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CST
Nissan Charging Systems
Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. CST
Part Smart Lunch and Learn Series
Subaru Misfire Codes – Alternator/Drive Belt Issues
July 18 at noon CST
Brake Training Series
Module 8 – Final Test Drive and “Bedding In” The New Brakes
Mar. 21 at noon CST
Vehicle Specific Starter Issues
Honda Starters
May 23 at noon CST
Diagnostic Troubleshooting Codes
GM Charging System Fault Code P0621
Sept. 19 at noon CST
GM Charging System Fault Code P0622
Nov. 21 at noon CST
Garza explained that all classes are free to attend. Videos of the class will be available to attendees following the class and participants will receive a certificate at the end of training.
For more information or to register, visit the Part Smart Academy at Motorcar Parts of America.