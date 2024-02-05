MPA To Offer Free Part Smart Training in 2024

To help its customers be more productive and profitable, Motorcar Parts of America has announced its 2024 Part Smart Training Series. Throughout the year, free, comprehensive classes on brake training, vehicle specific starter issues, advanced charging systems and diagnostic troubleshooting codes will be held in an online format.

“This year, we have diverse training modules designed to enhance our customer’s installation and troubleshooting knowledge,” explains Mario Garza, vice president of marketing, Motorcar Parts of America. “These sessions are tailored to reach all the various customers we support through our different brands.”

Advanced Charging Systems Series

GM Regulated Voltage Control Charging systems

Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CST

Ford Smart Charge System

April 18 at 7 p.m. CST

Chrysler PCM Controlled Charging Systems

June 20 at 7 p.m. CST

Honda Computer Controlled Charging Systems

Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. CST

Toyota Charging Systems

Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CST

Nissan Charging Systems

Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. CST

Part Smart Lunch and Learn Series

Subaru Misfire Codes – Alternator/Drive Belt Issues

July 18 at noon CST

Brake Training Series

Module 8 – Final Test Drive and “Bedding In” The New Brakes

Mar. 21 at noon CST

Vehicle Specific Starter Issues

Honda Starters

May 23 at noon CST

Diagnostic Troubleshooting Codes

GM Charging System Fault Code P0621

Sept. 19 at noon CST

GM Charging System Fault Code P0622

Nov. 21 at noon CST

Garza explained that all classes are free to attend. Videos of the class will be available to attendees following the class and participants will receive a certificate at the end of training.

For more information or to register, visit the Part Smart Academy at Motorcar Parts of America.