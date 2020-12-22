Video
Champion Oil Improves Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease

Champion Oil Improves Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease

The new Champion Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease is recommended for extended service in a variety of applications.
Champion Oil has announced a new improved specialty-engineered Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease, Part #4149I.

“The one-pound tub of the Champion Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease is a Lithium complex base grease formulated with highly refined base oil and specialty additives to meet severe requirements of machinery,” said Karl Dedolph, Champion Oil. “The general appearance is smooth, somewhat tacky, slightly stringy and blue in color. This grease is capable of operations from minus 40°F to 350°F, but has a dropping high point of more than 500°F.”  

Dedolph added that Champion Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease features “an excellent mechanical stability, good oxidation and corrosion protection, outstanding extreme pressure protection, wide temperature operability and water resistance.” 

Customers will see benefits such as: 

  • Resisting thinning or hardening in bearings, minimizing leakage and maintaining extended life service;
  • Minimal chemical deterioration over extended periods of storage and service; 
  • Protection of steel and copper alloy bearings against rust and corrosion;
  • Providing effective wear protection for ball joints, drive shafts and other parts subjected to high pressure and shock loading; 
  • Excellent low temperature pumpability and high temperature protection; and 
  • Resisting washout and excessive dilution by water, assuring all-weather lubrication.

“In general, the new Champion Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease is recommended for extended service in racing, heavy-duty, automotive, trucks, buses, farm tractors, construction equipment, high temp wheel bearings (disc brakes), roller & ball bearings, electric motor bearings, throw-out bearings, universal joints, chassis, fifth wheel and other applications,” added Dedolph. “This grease is suitable for medium size high-speed bearings. It is a robust multi-purpose grease for a wide range of applications.” 

