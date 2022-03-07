Chicago Pneumatic Introduces Lightweight Cordless Impact

Chicago Pneumatic (CP) has launched a new 1⁄2-in. cordless impact wrench — the CP8854 series — that is the lightest and most compact tool in its class, according to a company press release. Based on a new technology combining the efficiency of a standard double hammer pneumatic system and electronic control, the CP8854 offers unmatched performance. Weighing at least 25% less and with at least an 11% smaller size than competitive models, tire changing specialists and OEM can now benefit from the power of a pneumatic tool but in a more lightweight and maneuverable cordless version. Furthermore, the tool has been designed to provide the highest performance levels, coupled with excellent ergonomics and safety features, enabling vehicle service professionals to increase productivity.

The CP8854 impact wrench is ideal for tire changing and quick service wheel applications on light vehicles including cars and vans. Mechanics can easily use the wrench to remove wheels quickly for access to brakes, suspension and shock absorbers, and thanks to a built-in shut off feature, techs can then pre-tighten wheel nuts with no risk of over-tightening. “Mechanics and vehicle service professionals do not have to compromise on performance and can now benefit from the excellent operation of Chicago Pneumatic’s trusted air impact wrench but in a cordless tool,” says Justin McWatters, vehicle service product marketing manager at Chicago Pneumatic. “As a result, they can perform their wheel service jobs more quickly and with increased maneuverability.”

The impact wrench has been designed with operator comfort in mind and offers excellent ergonomics weighing just 5.51-lbs and has a length of 7.44-in. In addition, the tool features Chicago Pneumatic’s one-hand reverse system for ease of use and a bi-material handle that gives a comfortable grip. The CP8854 wrench also contributes towards improved safety in the workplace. Minimal vibration levels of 9.3 m/s2 — which are also at least 25% lower than competitive tools — mean that operators are at less risk from hand-arm vibration syndrome or wrist injury. Moreover, the impact wrench features a friction ring socket retainer for added security.

The tool delivers 780 lb-ft. of torque at a speed of 4500 rpm, which is three times higher than alternative cordless wrenches, according to Chicago Pneumatic. This helps vehicle service professionals perform their jobs more quickly for high levels of productivity. The wrench is robust and reliable, featuring drop and shock protection for high durability. An elastomer cover protects the clutch housing and elastomer cap while shock absorbers protect the tool so it can withstand the rigors of everyday use. Additionally, the tool benefits from over-heating protection where the cooling fans run independent to the motor. “In 2021, Chicago Pneumatic proudly celebrated its 120 years anniversary. In those 120 years, CP has created a legacy of passion for performance and long-lasting partnerships,” continued McWatters. “As always, innovation is a major focus for CP, and with that, creating a better and safer working environment for our valued customers. The CP8854 is a great new impact wrench series that brings improved productivity through intelligent technology and a problem-solving approach.”

