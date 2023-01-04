 Milwaukee Tool Introduces M12 FUEL Bandfiles

The new M12 FUEL Bandfiles provide professional users with control and greater mobility on the job.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Available in both 18” and 13” sizes, the new M12 FUEL Bandfiles from Milwaukee Tool deliver fast spot removal, unmatched control and greater mobility and access in application, delivering increased efficiency and accuracy on the job. 

Milwaukee’s new bandfiles provide professional automotive technicians with the fastest spot weld removal on the market, according to the company, driving increased productivity and improved performance on the job. Harnessing the power of M12 FUEL technology, these bandfiles deliver a best-in-class material removal rate and are resistant to belt slip, offering a pneumatic performance without the hassle of hoses, cords or routine tool maintenance. When equipped with an M12 REDLITHIUM XC 4.0 battery, users can remove up to 50 spot welds using the 18” bandfile and up to 40 spot welds with the 13” bandfile on a single charge.

The new M12 FUEL Bandfiles provide professional users with unmatched control and deliver greater mobility on the job, eliminating the limitations of pneumatic solutions. Revolutionary forward and reverse functionality provides users greater versatility while lock-on capability improves ease of use, minimizing energy exerted in repetitive applications. With a user-focused design and advanced ergonomics, the M12 FUEL Bandfiles are equipped with a 360-degree tool-free arm rotation to improve access and precision in hard-to-reach applications as well as quick access belt change capability for additional ease of use. Offering an unmatched feature set, including a variable speed trigger and LED lights, and delivering the power of pneumatic, this bandfile eliminates the need for compressors and hoses.

The new M12 FUEL Bandfiles join the M12 Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and power in the tightest spaces. Currently, the M12 System is made up of more than 125 solutions.

For more information on the new M12 FUEL Bandfiles: M12 FUEL Bandfile

*M12 FUEL power tools are designed, engineered, and built to deliver extreme performance and productivity. All M12 FUEL products feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software — that deliver unmatched power, run-time and durability on the jobsite. Simply put, M12 FUEL tools are the most powerful sub-compact cordless tools in their class.

