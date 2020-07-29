Cloyes Launches Timing Chain Water Pump Kits

Maintaining its focus on providing customers with complete repair solutions, Cloyes recently announced the availability of three new timing chain kits , two of which contain chain-driven water pumps and one that contains an idler bracket critical to the timing drive and an integral part of the coolant system. The three new kits are designed for the replacement of worn or damaged timing chains, tensioners, sprockets, guides and/or water pumps and provide professional technicians and do-it-yourself customers with a complete repair solution.

Click Here to Read More

These kits provide coverage for more than 5.1 million vehicles in operation (VIO) in North America and are available for 2011 – 2017 Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, and Mercury 3.5-liter and 3.7-liter V6 applications.

“As primary drive systems continue to evolve and systems become much more complex, the quality and replacement interval of every component has never been more important,” said Jason Thompson, VP of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “This, and the fact that timing component cost is a fraction of the labor costs required to replace the components, is why we continue to develop complete kit solutions for our customers.”

Timing chain-driven water pumps should always be replaced at the same time as the timing chain to reduce warranties, customer comebacks and preserve long-term system performance. Water pump replacement rates are nearly eight times higher than timing chain replacement rates, according to the Auto Care Association.

“The ideal time to replace the water pump is while repairing the timing drive system. Since removal of the timing components is required to replace the water pump, it is logical to replace the water pump at the same time,” added Thompson. “Replacing the water pump with all timing drive components makes for a much more stable system.”